Afghanistan Vs Uganda Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AFG Bat First In Guyana - Check Playing XIs

The match is a historic one for Uganda cricket, as the nation is playing its first-ever World Cup game across formats. As for Afghanistan, a win is a virtual precondition if they are to qualify for the Super 8s, as West Indies and New Zealand are among their Group C competitors

Uganda are playing their first-ever World Cup match across formats. Photo: File
Uganda skipper Brian Masaba won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Tuesday, June 4. The match is being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

Explaining why he chose to field, Masaba said: "Looks like a pitch where we are not sure what's a good score and we would like to chase."

On his team's momentous debut, he said: "The idea is to grow cricket in the world. We are very excited to be here. We needed to get information about the conditions and the previous game here helped us do that."

His opposing number Rashid Khan said: "In T20s, you need to play a good brand of cricket. Afghanistan was there 10-12 years ago at the same stage, it's something special for them and for us as well. Afghanistan are famous for the quality spinners and we are well prepared for the conditions."

The game is a historic one for Uganda cricket, as the nation is participating in its first-ever World Cup match across formats. Uganda qualified for the 20-over showpiece via the Africa Qualifier, and will be looking to spring a surprise against Asian heavyweights Afghanistan.

As for the Afghans, a win in this match is a virtual precondition if they are to qualify for the Super 8s, considering co-hosts West Indies and New Zealand are among their Group C competitors. In the run-up to the World Cup, Afghanistan beat Scotland and played their part in an incomplete warm-up match against Oman in Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago).

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo.

Afghanistan will next face New Zealand in Tarouba on June 8. Uganda, on the other hand, will take on Papua New Guinea next in Guyana on June 5.

