Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2nd T20I Toss And Teams: AFG To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Ireland won the first T20I match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both the teams have locked horns once again for the second match. Here's the toss, playing XIs, streaming and all you need to know about the match

Outlook Sports Desk
March 17, 2024
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (second from right) and Ireland captain Paul Stirling (third from right) at the toss for the 2nd T20I match on March 17, Sunday. (Photo: X|Afghanistan Cricket Board)
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first in the must-win second T20 International match against Ireland at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Sunday. They lost the first match by 39 runs at the same venue on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Rashid Khan, 25, returned to competitive cricket in the first T20I. The celebrated leg-spinner underwent back surgery and has been on the sidelines since November last year, soon after the ODI World Cup in India.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

In the first match, Afghanistan, opting to chase, could manage only 111 in 18.4 overs. Rashid Khan claimed three wickets (3/19) in his four overs, but Ireland still posted 149/6.

The series finale is scheduled for Monday (March 18). In the preceding three-match One-Day International series, Afghanistan won 2-0 with the second match abandoned.

Ireland, however, registered a historic first Test win in the tour opener. For the record, Afghanistan are the designated hosts.

Live Streaming:

All matches of the Ireland Tour Of Afghanistan 2024 can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no broadcast of the matches on any TV channel in India.

