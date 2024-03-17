Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2nd T20I Toss And Teams: AFG To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first in the must-win second T20 International match against Ireland at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Sunday. They lost the first match by 39 runs at the same venue on Friday. (More Cricket News)
Rashid Khan, 25, returned to competitive cricket in the first T20I. The celebrated leg-spinner underwent back surgery and has been on the sidelines since November last year, soon after the ODI World Cup in India.
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.
In the first match, Afghanistan, opting to chase, could manage only 111 in 18.4 overs. Rashid Khan claimed three wickets (3/19) in his four overs, but Ireland still posted 149/6.
The series finale is scheduled for Monday (March 18). In the preceding three-match One-Day International series, Afghanistan won 2-0 with the second match abandoned.
Ireland, however, registered a historic first Test win in the tour opener. For the record, Afghanistan are the designated hosts.
Live Streaming:
All matches of the Ireland Tour Of Afghanistan 2024 can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no broadcast of the matches on any TV channel in India.