Cricket

AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan's Take On Gulbadin Naib's 'Injury' Post Historic Win

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan singled out cricket legend Brian Lara's "belief" as the inspiring force behind his team's incredible campaign at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 so far. The Afghan win over Bangladesh has knocked Australia out of semi-finals reckoning

Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib celebrate Afghanistan win over Bangladesh and semifinal entry, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Rashid Khan (left) and Gulbadin Naib celebrate Afghanistan's win over Bangladesh and their semi-final berth at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, in Saint Vincent on Tuesday (June 25). Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

While the euphoria of Afghanistan's unprecedented semi-final berth at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pervades the cricketing fraternity, there is simultaneous chatter around Gulbadin Naib's controversial tumble during the Bangladesh innings. While some found it ridiculously funny, others criticized the act as 'unsportsmanlike' and a questionable delaying tactic. (Highlights | Match Report | Scorecard)

Captain Rashid Khan, who himself appeared to disapprove of the tactic in the moment, later downplayed the incident, saying it was "cramps". Asked by presenter and former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull about what happened with Naib, Rashid said at the post-match presentation: "Gulbadin, he had some cramps. But his wicket was invaluable to us."

Rashid added: "Rain is something not in our hands but mentally we knew we have to play 20 overs and take 10 wickets. That's the only way we could win."

AFG all-rounder Gulbadin Naib (right) in action at the T20 World Cup 2024. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
AFG Vs BAN: Gulbadin Naib Fakes Injury On Cue, Becomes First Cricketer 'To Die And Come Back To Life' - T20 WC Reactions

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The charismatic Afghan all-rounder singled out the legendary Brian Lara as the inspiring force behind his team's incredible campaign so far. Rashid said, "The only guy who put us in the semi-finals was Brian Lara and we proved him right. When we met him at a welcome party, I told him we won't let you down.

"It's a dream for us to be in the semi-finals. The way we started the tournament, the belief came when we beat New Zealand. It's unbelievable."

Rashid underlined how much the achievement meant to the team as well as their country. "It's a massive celebration back home. It's a big achievement for us as well. We have done that at U-19 level but at this World Cup, I don't have any words to describe the feeling back home. We have to go into the semis with a very clear mind and make sure we enjoy the occasion."

Rashid Khan throws his bat at Karim Janat during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Saint Vincent. - Screengrab
AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup Super 8: Angry Rashid Khan Throws Bat At Karim Janat - Watch Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Afghanistan's eight-run win has knocked the mighty Australia out of the T20 World Cup. Rashid's men had notched up their maiden international victory over the Aussies last week, and with the result today, their revenge for the painful 2023 ODI World Cup loss at the hands of Pat Cummins' team appears complete.

Afghanistan will now take on the unbeaten South Africa in the first semi-final, in Tarouba on June 27 (6am IST). The second semi-final will feature India - who too are undefeated thus far - against defending champions England, on June 27 (8pm IST) in Providence.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  2. NDA's Om Birla VS Oppn's K Suresh: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Uncontested Since Independence, Until Now | Decoded
  3. ICAI CA June 2024: Results Expected By July First Week; How To Check And Other Details Inside
  4. SC Asks Delhi HC To Decide Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea In ED Case On July 9
  5. Weather Wrap - Delhi Likely To See Light Rain Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In This Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show
  2. Vashu Bhagnani Finally Reacts To Reports Of Mass Layoffs And Selling Off Office Space To Clear Debts
  3. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  4. Luv Sinha Reacts To Not Attending Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: Give Me A Day Or Two
  5. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During Her First Pregnancy
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Final Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Clash
  2. Super 8s: Afghanistan Edge Bangladesh, Storm Into First-Ever T20 World Cup Semis - In Pics
  3. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan's Take On Gulbadin Naib's 'Injury' Post Historic Win
  4. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Afghans Win Topsy-Turvy Clash To Eliminate Australia - Data Debrief
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
World News
  1. Korean Air Flight Witnesses Chaos Midair As Passengers Suffer Nose Bleeds, Ear Pain
  2. A Chinese Lunar Probe Returns To Earth With The World's First Samples From The Far Side Of The Moon
  3. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  4. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  5. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
Latest Stories
  1. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat