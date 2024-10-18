Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024: New York Strikers Unveil Star-Studded Squad For New Season

The reigning champions of the Abu Dhabi T10, New York Strikers have announced their squad for the 2024 season, blending a mixture of seasoned power hitters and exciting young talent. The team’s new additions, combined with their retained core, promise an explosive season. (More Cricket News)
Leading the charge is West Indies’ Evin Lewis, known for his aggressive style and ability to take apart bowling attacks. He is joined by South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, a rising star whose fearless batting has already drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greats. Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera will add more firepower.
Another significant inclusion is Pakistan’s Asif Ali, a proven game-finisher in pressure situations. The Strikers have also drafted young UAE sensation Alishan Sharafu, whose batting potential has been turning heads in the cricketing world.
The New York Strikers’ head coach, Carl Crowe Vass, emphasized the importance of maintaining their winning mentality. "Our goal is to build on the momentum from last season. We have a fantastic mix of veterans and emerging talents, and I believe this squad has the potential to go the distance once again,” Vass stated.
Owner Sagar Khanna expressed his enthusiasm for the new lineup, highlighting the team’s blend of experience and youth. "We are excited about the squad we've assembled. Our senior players bring invaluable experience, while our younger stars are eager to make a mark. This balance is crucial as we aim to build a lasting legacy," he said.
The squad’s retained players include big names like Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, and Mohammad Amir. The presence of rising talents such as Donovan Ferreira and Matheesha Pathirana also signals the team’s commitment to nurturing future stars.
New York Strikers CEO, Shazmeen Kara, added, “Our priority is not just winning but delivering entertaining cricket for our supporters. We believe our squad has what it takes to deliver both results and excitement.”
Full Squad: Kieron Pollard, Matheesha Pathirana, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Donovan Ferreira, Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Akeal Hossain, Doug Bracewell, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadulla, Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Choudhary, Nathan Edward, Dumindu Sewmina, Asif Ali, Reece Topley.