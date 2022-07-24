Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Cricket Scotland Racism: Directors Resign En Masse Ahead Of The Publication Of Review

The review comes after Majid Haq, Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker, alleged that the cricket board was 'institutionally racist'.

The racism investigation was commissioned by funding body SportScotland last year and is due to be published on Monday.
Updated: 24 Jul 2022 8:09 pm

Directors of the Scotland cricket board on Sunday resigned en masse following accusations of institutional racism. (More Cricket News)

The resignations came just ahead of the release of reports on an independent investigation.

"The board has been totally committed to implementing the findings of this review in full to make the sport of cricket in Scotland a truly welcoming and inclusive place for all," the directors said in a letter written to the interim CEO of the governing body.

"We are all truly sorry and have apologised publicly to everyone who has experienced racism, or any other form of discrimination, in cricket in Scotland," the letter further read.

Following the resignations, Cricket Scotland also issued a Tweet saying, "Cricket Scotland will work in partnership with sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership and support is in place for the organisation and the sport in the days ahead."

"And these arrangements will be reviewed after the publication of the report into racism in cricket in Scotland and updates given accordingly," the governing body said.

The review comes after Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, in an interview to Sky Sports last November, alleged that the cricket board was "institutionally racist".

Haq's former teammate Qasim Sheikh, who also represented Scotland, too spoke of the abuse that both had suffered during their cricketing careers.

Not too long ago, allegations of racism rocked England cricket when former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq revealed he experienced widespread abuses.

Rafiq's testimony also led to changes in Yorkshire's leadership and Headingly being temporarily stripped of hosting international matches.

