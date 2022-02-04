Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Copa Del Rey: Athletic Bilbao Knock Real Madrid Out, Enter Semifinal

Alex Berenguer scored in the 89th minute to give Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

Copa Del Rey: Athletic Bilbao Knock Real Madrid Out, Enter Semifinal
Athletic Bilbao's Alex Berenguer celebrates a goal against Real Madrid. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:20 am

It took a goal near the end for Athletic Bilbao to finally get the better of Real Madrid and reach the Copa del Rey semifinals for the third straight season. (More Football News

Álex Berenguer scored in the 89th minute to give Athletic a 1-0 victory in the quarterfinal at San Mamés Stadium on Thursday, ending a three-match losing streak for the Basque Country team against Madrid.

It was the fourth meeting between the clubs in two months, with Madrid winning in the final of the Spanish Super Cup last month in Saudi Arabia and twice in Spanish league matches in December.

Related stories

Copa Del Rey 2021-22: Rayo Vallecano Make Semifinal Entry For First Time In Four Decades

Copa Del Rey 2021-22: Atletico Madrid Bow Out In Round Of 16 After Losing To Real Sociedad

Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid Beat Athletic Bilbao To Lift Title

Athletic reached the last two Copa finals, losing to Basque Country rival Real Sociedad in 2020 and Barcelona last season.

Madrid, the only top club still left after Barcelona and Atlético Madrid were eliminated in the last 16, hasn't made it to the semifinals since 2018-19, when it lost to Barcelona. It hasn't won the competition since 2014.

Real Betis earlier Thursday won 4-0 at Sociedad and returned to the last four for the first time since 2018-19.

Madrid was without striker Karim Benzema because of a muscle injury, but Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Casemiro — who arrived from international duty with Brazil on Wednesday — were in the starting lineup. Vinícius was substituted early in the second half. 

Madrid struggled in attack without Benzema and with Vinícius far from his best form. It was a bad pass by Casemiro in defense that led to Athletic's late winner — a well-placed shot by Berenguer from inside the area. 

On Wednesday, 2019 champion Valencia reached its second Copa semifinal in four years by defeating Cádiz 2-1, while Rayo Vallecano made the last four for the first time in four decades by beating Mallorca 1-0. 

BETIS ROUTS SOCIEDAD

Betis advanced thanks to three goals by former Sociedad players. 

Juanmi scored twice in the first half and Willian José added the third after halftime before Aitor Rubial closed the scoring near the end of the match at Anoeta Stadium.

Sociedad, which was also eliminated by Betis in the round of 16 last season, missed several good chances early on and had a goal disallowed for offside after a video review that drew controversy as the wrong image -- one which apparently showed the Sociedad player onside -- was shown on the television broadcast.

The company behind the VAR technology in the Copa del Rey said it was investigating what happened.

“The correct image was used by the VAR to make the correct decision,” it said in a statement. 

“However, the issue resulted in the wrong image being sent to the television broadcaster, which was quickly rectified. Hawk-Eye Technical Services are evaluating different scenarios to determine where the issue occurred.” 

Sociedad was looking for its second Copa title in three seasons after lifting its second trophy in the competition in 2020.

Manuel Pellegrini's Betis has won four in a row in all competitions while outscoring opponents 14-2. It sits third in the Spanish league, 10 points from leader Madrid and six points from second-place Sevilla.

The draw for the two-legged Copa semifinals will be on Friday.

Tags

Sports Sports Football Copa Del Rey Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Spanish Cup Alex Berenguer Barcelona Rayo Vallecano Real Betis Valencia Football News
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan, South Africa Sign Off With Contrasting Play-off Wins

ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan, South Africa Sign Off With Contrasting Play-off Wins

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi Creates Unwanted Record As Islamabad United Hammer Quetta Gladiators

Africa Cup Of Nations: Mohamed Salah's Egypt Face Sadio Mane's Senegal In 'Liverpool' Final

Chris Silverwood Steps Down As England Cricket Team Coach After Ashes Debacle

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022: Spotlight Back On China - Preview

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family