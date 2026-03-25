Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic, NBA 2026: Mitchell Explodes As Cavaliers Edge In High-Scoring Thriller
The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to four games with a gritty 136-131 victory over the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Donovan Mitchell was unstoppable, pouring in 42 points—his third 40-point outing against Orlando in his career. James Harden provided a massive spark with 26 points, including a dominant 22-point first half. While Orlando’s Paolo Banchero countered with a valiant 36-point effort, the Magic couldn't close the gap in the final minutes. The win keeps Cleveland firmly in the hunt for a top-three seed in the East.
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