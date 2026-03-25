Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic, NBA 2026: Mitchell Explodes As Cavaliers Edge In High-Scoring Thriller

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, shoots in front of Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki

1/9 Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden, left, shoots as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki





2/9 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki





3/9 Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner, center, shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden, left, and forward Dean Wade, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki





4/9 Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, center, dunks next to Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki





5/9 Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) dunks between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder, left, and center Thomas Bryant (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki





6/9 Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) shouts after dunking over Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki





7/9 Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) dunks between Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze, left, and forward Noah Penda (93) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki





8/9 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, shoots over Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki





9/9 Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) passes around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki





