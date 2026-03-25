Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic, NBA 2026: Mitchell Explodes As Cavaliers Edge In High-Scoring Thriller

The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to four games with a gritty 136-131 victory over the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Donovan Mitchell was unstoppable, pouring in 42 points—his third 40-point outing against Orlando in his career. James Harden provided a massive spark with 26 points, including a dominant 22-point first half. While Orlando’s Paolo Banchero countered with a valiant 36-point effort, the Magic couldn't close the gap in the final minutes. The win keeps Cleveland firmly in the hunt for a top-three seed in the East.

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Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball-Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, shoots in front of Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball-James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden, left, shoots as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball-Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball-Moritz Wagner
Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner, center, shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden, left, and forward Dean Wade, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball-Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, center, dunks next to Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball-Jamal Cain
Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) dunks between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder, left, and center Thomas Bryant (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball-Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) shouts after dunking over Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball-Goga Bitadze
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) dunks between Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze, left, and forward Noah Penda (93) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball-Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, shoots over Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball-Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) passes around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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