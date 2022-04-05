Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara's Sussex Debut In County Championship Delayed Due To Visa Issues

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped from India's Test series against Sri Lanka, was due to play Sussex's first six County Championship matches.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Sussex Debut In County Championship Delayed Due To Visa Issues
Sussex expects Cheteswhar Pujara to be available for their second game against Derbyshire. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:12 am

Out-of-favour India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara's debut for Sussex has been delayed until next week due to visa issues and he will miss the side's first County Championship match of the season starting Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Pujara, who was dropped from India's recent Test series against Sri Lanka, was due to play Sussex's first six County Championship matches of the season before returning later in the season for the Royal London Cup and some additional four-day games.

The club said in a statement that it has been in regular contact with Pujara and was working tirelessly to enable him to be available for the first game of the season against Nottinghamshire.

Related stories

Cheteshwar Pujara To Play For English County Sussex As Replacement For Travis Head

India Cricket Contracts: BCCI Downgrades Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya - Reports

Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara Out For Duck As Mumbai Enforce Follow-on On Saurashtra

"Securing overseas players has been tremendously difficult in the current climate. We renegotiated the initial Pujara contract so he could return for more County Championship and Royal London Cup matches, and this subsequently changed the visa requirements," Sussex Performance Director, Keith Greenfield said in the statement.

"On top of this, the Ukraine crisis has meant that the Home Office redirected their resources to help with the displacement of Ukrainian citizens.

" We were expecting Pujara to be with us last weekend but can now confirm he will be here at the back end of this week."

Sussex expects Pujara, who also has been demoted in BCCI's central contract list, to be available for their second game against Derbyshire next week. 

"Of course I am extremely disappointed that we will not have a player of Pujara's experience and quality to be available for the opening day of the season, but we must move on and now focus on the game ahead of us," Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said.

Tags

Sports Cricket Cheteshwar Pujara Visa Cheteshwar Pujara County Cricket English County Championship India National Cricket Team Ukraine War England Visa Royal London Cup Keith Greenfield
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read