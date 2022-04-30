Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Third Hundred In County Championship In As Many Games - Watch

Cheteshwar Pujara is making most of his county stint. He now has scored three hundreds including a double century in his five innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the Indian Test team following the series loss in South Africa. Twitter/@SussexCCC

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 1:11 am

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued his stellar show in the English County Championship, scoring his third century in as many games for Sussex here in Hove, United Kingdom on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Pujara, who was batting on 107 off 167 balls, hit 13 fours to help his side take a substantial lead against Durham, who were all out on 223 in their first innings.

The out-of-favour India batter, who is in sparkling form, is making most of his county stint. He now has scored three hundreds including a double century in his five innings.

Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara had scored 6 and an unbeaten 201 to help his side draw the match against Derbyshire.

In the Sussex's 34-run loss to Worcestershire, he scored 109 in the first innings, followed by 12 in the second essay.

The runs will keep Pujara in contention for a place in the Indian squad when India travel to England for the postponed fifth Test later this year.

The veteran batter was dropped from the Indian Test team following the series loss in South Africa earlier this year.

