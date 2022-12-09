Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Call On Rohit Sharma's Availability For Bangladesh Test Series Will Be Taken Later

Rohit Sharma suffered a thumb injury during the second ODI and is a major doubt for the Bangladesh Test series.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI.
Skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI. BCCI

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 1:22 pm

A call on injured India captain Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting December 14, will be taken later, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Rohit had suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the slips during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7. 

"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later," Shah stated in a press release.

While the BCCI will wait for an update on Indian skipper's availability, it can be safely concluded that with a dislocation as well as stitches, it will be near impossible for Rohit to train and then play a five-day match starting Wednesday. It is also not just about batting but also fielding.

With India having a packed schedule of white-ball games throughout January, whether the risk will be taken in a Test series against Bangladesh is there to be seen.

Tags

Sports Cricket Indian Cricket Team Indian Cricket Rohit Sharma India Tour Of Bangladesh Bangladesh National Cricket Team Jay Shah Kl Rahul
