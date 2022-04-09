Bundesliga 2021-22: Robert Lewandowski’s Late Strike Helps Bayern Munich Beat Augsburg

Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty as Bayern Munich rebounded from its Champions League defeat to beat Augsburg 1-0 on Saturday and take another step toward a record-extending 10th consecutive title. (More Football News)

It was Lewandowski’s 32nd league goal in 29 matches this season and saw Bayern move nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The two teams meet in Munich on April 23.

Augsburg remained six points above the drop zone.

Bayern surprisingly lost 1-0 at Villarreal in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Spanish team visits Munich on Tuesday and Bayern appeared to have one eye on that match in a disappointing first half against Augsburg.

Bayern had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first 45 minutes but improved after the break.

It eventually broke the deadlock eight minutes from time. The referee had initially waved play on but revoked his decision and awarded Bayern the spotkick following a video review for a handball by Augsburg defender Reece Oxford.

Bayern almost doubled its lead moments later but Joshua Kimmich’s long-range effort crashed off the crossbar.

RELEGATION FIGHT

Lukas Nmecha scored twice to set Wolfsburg on its way to a convincing 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld.

Nmecha fired Wolfsburg into the lead in the 11th minute and doubled his tally with a header shortly before halftime. Maximilian Arnold and Max Kruse wrapped up the points within eight minutes of the second half.

Bielefeld remained above Hertha Berlin on goal difference. Hertha, which is second last, hosts Union Berlin later in a high-stakes city derby.

Last-place Greuther Fürth lost 2-0 at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Cologne scored three goals in the final half-hour to recover from 2-0 down and beat Mainz 3-2 to boost its hopes of European qualification.