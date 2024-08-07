Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 BMX Cycling Medallists - In Pics

A total of 514 cyclists, with an equal number of men and women for the first time in the sport's history, are taking part at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 cycling competitions. The BMX cycling discipline was scheduled from 30 July to 2 August at the Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, across four medal events -- two per gender -- and witnessed some superb performances. France and Australia split the gold medals in the men's and women's races, while Argentina and China took the top honours in the men's and women's freestyle, respectively.

Men's BMX racing medal ceremony: Gold medalist Joris Daudet, Sylvain Andre and Romain Mahieu | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Gold medallist Joris Daudet of France, centre, poses with silver medallist Sylvain Andre of France, left, and bronze medalist Romain Mahieu of France during the podium ceremony for a BMX racing event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

2/11
Mens BMX racing medal ceremony: Gold medalist Joris Daudet, silver medallist Sylvain Andre and bronze medalist Romain Mahieu
Men's BMX racing medal ceremony: Gold medalist Joris Daudet, silver medallist Sylvain Andre and bronze medalist Romain Mahieu | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Gold medallist Joris Daudet of France, centre, poses with silver medallist Sylvain Andre of France, left, and bronze medalist Romain Mahieu of France during the podium ceremony for a BMX racing event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

3/11
Womens BMX racing medal ceremony: Gold medalist Saya Sakakibara of Australia
Women's BMX racing medal ceremony: Gold medalist Saya Sakakibara of Australia | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Saya Sakakibara of Australia kisses the gold medal of the BMX racing event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

4/11
Womens BMX racing medal ceremony: Silver medalist Manon Veenstra of Netherlands
Women's BMX racing medal ceremony: Silver medalist Manon Veenstra of Netherlands | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Manon Veenstra of Netherlands poses with her silver medal of the BMX racing event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

5/11
Womens BMX racing medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Zoe Claessens of Switzerland
Women's BMX racing medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Zoe Claessens of Switzerland | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Zoe Claessens of Switzerland poses with her bronze medal of the BMX racing event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

6/11
BMX freestyle mens park medal ceremony: Gold medalist Gil Jose Torres, of Argentina
BMX freestyle men's park medal ceremony: Gold medalist Gil Jose Torres, of Argentina | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Gil Jose Torres, of Argentina, poses on the podium after winning the cycling BMX freestyle men's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/11
BMX freestyle mens park medal ceremony: Silver medalist Kieran Darren David Reilly, of Britain
BMX freestyle men's park medal ceremony: Silver medalist Kieran Darren David Reilly, of Britain | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Kieran Darren David Reilly, of Britain, poses after winning the silver medal in the cycling BMX freestyle men's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/11
BMX freestyle mens park medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Anthony Jeanjean, of France, right with Silver and Gold medal winners
BMX freestyle men's park medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Anthony Jeanjean, of France, right with Silver and Gold medal winners | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Silver medalist Kieran Darren David Reilly, of Britain, gold medalist Gil Jose Torres, of Argentina, and bronze medalist Anthony Jeanjean, of France, from left, pose with their medals after the cycling BMX freestyle men's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/11
BMX freestyle womens park medal ceremony: Gold medalist Deng Yawen, of China
BMX freestyle women's park medal ceremony: Gold medalist Deng Yawen, of China | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Deng Yawen, of China, poses on the podium after winning the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/11
BMX freestyle womens park medal ceremony: Silver medalist Perris Benegas, gold medalist Deng Yawen and bronze medalist Natalya Diehm
BMX freestyle women's park medal ceremony: Silver medalist Perris Benegas, gold medalist Deng Yawen and bronze medalist Natalya Diehm | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Silver medalist Perris Benegas, of the United States, gold medalist Deng Yawen, of China, and bronze medalist Natalya Diehm, of Australia, from left, pose with their medals after the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/11
BMX freestyle womens park medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Natalya Diehm, of Australia
BMX freestyle women's park medal ceremony: Bronze medalist Natalya Diehm, of Australia | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Natalya Diehm, of Australia, poses after winning the bronze medal in the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

