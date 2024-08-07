Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 BMX Cycling Medallists - In Pics

A total of 514 cyclists, with an equal number of men and women for the first time in the sport's history, are taking part at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 cycling competitions. The BMX cycling discipline was scheduled from 30 July to 2 August at the Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, across four medal events -- two per gender -- and witnessed some superb performances. France and Australia split the gold medals in the men's and women's races, while Argentina and China took the top honours in the men's and women's freestyle, respectively.