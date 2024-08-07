Gold medallist Joris Daudet of France, centre, poses with silver medallist Sylvain Andre of France, left, and bronze medalist Romain Mahieu of France during the podium ceremony for a BMX racing event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Saya Sakakibara of Australia kisses the gold medal of the BMX racing event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Manon Veenstra of Netherlands poses with her silver medal of the BMX racing event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Zoe Claessens of Switzerland poses with her bronze medal of the BMX racing event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Gil Jose Torres, of Argentina, poses on the podium after winning the cycling BMX freestyle men's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Kieran Darren David Reilly, of Britain, poses after winning the silver medal in the cycling BMX freestyle men's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Kieran Darren David Reilly, of Britain, gold medalist Gil Jose Torres, of Argentina, and bronze medalist Anthony Jeanjean, of France, from left, pose with their medals after the cycling BMX freestyle men's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Deng Yawen, of China, poses on the podium after winning the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Perris Benegas, of the United States, gold medalist Deng Yawen, of China, and bronze medalist Natalya Diehm, of Australia, from left, pose with their medals after the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Natalya Diehm, of Australia, poses after winning the bronze medal in the cycling BMX freestyle women's park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.