In an entirely novel and potentially transformational move for the sport, football's lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will reportedly launch a protocol that will enable referees to issue blue cards and send players to sin-bins for 10 minutes upon committing a cynical foul or showing dissent towards a match official. (More Football News)
A player will be shown a red card if they receive two blue cards or a combination of yellow and blue, according to a report in The Telegraph. The report adds that the decision will be announced on Friday, February 9, 2024 by IFAB. The card will be brandished for fouls that prevent a promising attack and for dissent.
The FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup are likely to be the tournaments where the protocol is tested, as per the report, which adds that top-tier competitions will be excluded initially to account for further refinement with the rule, but elite trials could still begin as soon as the summer.
Football's global governing body FIFA, meanwhile, has issued a clarification stating that "trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels."
On January 21, 2023, football's first-ever white card was issued during a Taca de Portugal (Cup of Portugal) women’s match between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. Benfica were leading 3-0 in the first half when someone on the sidelines fell ill, following which the medical staff of both teams rushed to the spot.
The medical staff of both clubs were shown white cards by Portuguese referee Catarina Campos for responding promptly to the situation. Portugal’s domestic competitions have since seen scores of white cards being issued from time to time.
Football fans are more than familiar with yellow and red cards, which were introduced during the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.