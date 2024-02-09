In an entirely novel and potentially transformational move for the sport, football's lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will reportedly launch a protocol that will enable referees to issue blue cards and send players to sin-bins for 10 minutes upon committing a cynical foul or showing dissent towards a match official. (More Football News)

A player will be shown a red card if they receive two blue cards or a combination of yellow and blue, according to a report in The Telegraph. The report adds that the decision will be announced on Friday, February 9, 2024 by IFAB. The card will be brandished for fouls that prevent a promising attack and for dissent.