The matches are played on Sundays, telecast live, and also available to stream online.

Road to the Super Bowl

Each team plays twice against the three teams in their division in the regular season, once at home and once away.

At the end of the season, four winners from each division per conference and three wild cards with next-best scores progress.

Seven AFC teams and seven NFC teams prepare to compete in the Super Bowl, beginning with the wild card playoffs. The wild card playoffs consist of three games: the seventh seed versus the second seed, the sixth seed versus the third seed, and the fifth seed versus the fourth seed. The winners of these games will advance to the divisional round, where they will face the top-seeded teams.

The divisional round includes four teams, with three wild card playoff winners and one top-seeded team. A total of four games are played across the league to ensure conference rivalries exist. One notable rivalry is between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, both part of the NFC conference.