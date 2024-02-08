Although it is the fourth appearance of the Kansas city Chiefs in the Super Bowl in last five years, this one emerges with the biggest fans army so far- all thanks to the world famous singer Taylor Swift!

Since when she started attending the National Football League matches to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, one of the important tight end of Chiefs, the team gained fans all over the world where swifties are alive. Chiefs has won 3 Super Bowls, first in 1970, second four years ago and third in 2023.

When it comes to the San Francisco 49ers, who have secured 5 Super Bowl victories in their history, this latest win stands out as the most momentous. The Chiefs, who previously bested the 49ers in a 2020 matchup, are the opposing team once again.

There has been a 29-year dry spell in San Francisco. The question looms: will Patrick Mahomes, the key player for the Chiefs in their prior victory over the 49ers, be able to thwart them once more? OR Brock Purdy won't let it happen this time? Let's see, below is the information of streaming and venue.