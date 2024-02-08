Las Vegas, Nevada, it is! The next and last destination of all American football lovers in the United States. The 58th edition of the Super Bowl, the country's biggest sports event, is set to kick off this weekend. Either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, the two teams who made it up to the finals of NFL will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy this year. (More Sports News)
Although it is the fourth appearance of the Kansas city Chiefs in the Super Bowl in last five years, this one emerges with the biggest fans army so far- all thanks to the world famous singer Taylor Swift!
Since when she started attending the National Football League matches to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, one of the important tight end of Chiefs, the team gained fans all over the world where swifties are alive. Chiefs has won 3 Super Bowls, first in 1970, second four years ago and third in 2023.
When it comes to the San Francisco 49ers, who have secured 5 Super Bowl victories in their history, this latest win stands out as the most momentous. The Chiefs, who previously bested the 49ers in a 2020 matchup, are the opposing team once again.
There has been a 29-year dry spell in San Francisco. The question looms: will Patrick Mahomes, the key player for the Chiefs in their prior victory over the 49ers, be able to thwart them once more? OR Brock Purdy won't let it happen this time? Let's see, below is the information of streaming and venue.
Advertisement
When and where is the Super Bowl LVIII happening?
Super Bowl 2024 will be held on February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Los Vegas.
Advertisement
Where to watch the Super Bowl LVIII?
The 58th edition of Super Bowl will be telecasted live in the USA on CBS at 6:30PM ET. It can be streamed online at the NFL app and also on Paramount+.
In UK, you can watch the Super Bowl at DAZN NFL, or on Sky Sports.
In India, it can be streamed on the Star Sports channel.