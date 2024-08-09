Big Dreams, Historic Moments: Stories Of Athletes Who Fought Against All Odds At The Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat

At the Paris Olympics, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was fighting not just for her dream but that of many young female wrestlers in the country. Last year, Phogat, alongside Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, was the face of the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually assaulting young female wrestlers during his tenure as president of the Wrestling Federation of India.As she made her third Olympic appearance in Paris, that too in a new weight class of 50kg, the 29-year-old wrestler set a record by defeating Japan’s Yui Susaki, who had never been defeated before. She stormed through the next two matches, defeating her Ukrainian and Cuban opponents in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively. It would have been a remarkable first for India as no other female wrestler had reached the final. However, hours away from the gold medal, her dreams were crushed when she failed the weigh-in on the morning of the finals, exceeding the permissible weight limit by just 100 grams. Heartbroken, she announced retirement shortly after. “Alvida kushti (Goodbye wrestling),” she wrote on X.