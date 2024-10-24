Sports

Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich: Raphina Hits Hat-Trick As Bavarians Thumped - In Pics

Barcelona’s game against Bayern Munich was billed as a duel between Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski. Then Raphinha stole the show and left to a standing ovation. Kane and Lewandowski both scored, but the Brazilian winger’s hat trick for Barcelona outshone both of the strikers in Barcelona’s 4-1 statement win in the Champions League on Wednesday. Raphinha joined a select group of players who’ve scored hat tricks against Bayern in the Champions League — only Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero and Roy Makaay had done it before.

Spain Soccer Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
Spain Soccer Champions League: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha, left, after a hat-trick celebrates with teammates his team's win after the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona won 4-1.

1/10
Spain Soccer Champions League: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Spain Soccer Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern players acknowledge their supporters at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/10
Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
Champions League: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Bayern's Harry Kane battle for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring a hat-trick and his side's fourth goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/10
Barcelonas Raphinha
Spain Soccer Champions League | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona/

5/10
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Raphinha, right, scores his sides forth goal as Bayern's Kim Min-jae , left, tries to stop him during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/10
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski ,left, tries to scoreduring a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/10
Champions League 2024: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
Champions League 2024: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/10
Champions League 2024: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Champions League 2024: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Kim Min-jae, left, blocks a cross by Barcelona's Alejandro Balde during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/10
Spain Soccer Champions League 2024: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
Spain Soccer Champions League 2024: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

10/10
Spain Soccer Champions League 2024: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Spain Soccer Champions League 2024: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Harry Kane, left,celebrates after scoring his side first goal with his teammate Joao Palhinha during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Leads Indian Team As Harmanpreet Kaur Rested
  2. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: R Ashwin Strikes, Removes Devon Conway; NZ - 140/3
  3. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar Gives 'Panic' Verdict After India Make Three Changes In Pune
  4. IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Convinces Rohit To Take Review For Young's Dismissal - Watch
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead In Series
Football News
  1. Botafogo Vs Penarol: More Than 250 Uruguayan Fans Detained In Rio After Clashes With Police
  2. Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich: Raphina Hits Hat-Trick As Bavarians Thumped - In Pics
  3. Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland: Black Cats Move Clear At Championship Summit With Hard-Fought Win
  4. Fenerbahce Vs Man United, Europa League: Ten Hag-Mourinho's Mutual Admiration Society - Read Comments
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  2. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  3. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  4. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  5. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches Eight; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh
  2. Cyclone Dana: Landfall Likely In Odisha Tonight; Trains Cancelled In Bengal, Flights Suspended | Top Points
  3. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  4. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  2. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  3. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  4. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  4. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  5. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: England Reeling At Lunch As Pakistan Spinners Make Merry In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider