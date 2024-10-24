Sports

Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich: Raphina Hits Hat-Trick As Bavarians Thumped - In Pics

Barcelona’s game against Bayern Munich was billed as a duel between Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski. Then Raphinha stole the show and left to a standing ovation. Kane and Lewandowski both scored, but the Brazilian winger’s hat trick for Barcelona outshone both of the strikers in Barcelona’s 4-1 statement win in the Champions League on Wednesday. Raphinha joined a select group of players who’ve scored hat tricks against Bayern in the Champions League — only Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero and Roy Makaay had done it before.