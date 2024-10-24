Barcelona's Raphinha, left, after a hat-trick celebrates with teammates his team's win after the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona won 4-1.
Bayern players acknowledge their supporters at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Bayern's Harry Kane battle for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring a hat-trick and his side's fourth goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona/
Barcelona's Raphinha, right, scores his sides forth goal as Bayern's Kim Min-jae , left, tries to stop him during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski ,left, tries to scoreduring a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Bayern's Kim Min-jae, left, blocks a cross by Barcelona's Alejandro Balde during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Bayern's Harry Kane, left,celebrates after scoring his side first goal with his teammate Joao Palhinha during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.