Sunday, May 08, 2022
Barcelona Escape With 2-1 Win Over Real Betis In La Liga

Barcelona strengthened their hold on second place in La Liga behind newly crowned champion Real Madrid, Betis remained fifth.

Barcelona's Jordi Alba scores against Real Betis during their La Liga match, May 7, 2022. AP Photo

Updated: 08 May 2022 9:33 am

Jordi Alba scored a last-gasp winner to snatch Barcelona a 2-1 win at Real Betis on Saturday, dealing a blow to the host’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. (More Football News)

Barcelona strengthened its hold on second place in the Spanish league behind newly crowned champion Real Madrid, which clinched the title last weekend.

Betis remained in fifth place.

Atlético Madrid, in fourth, was three points ahead before it hosts Real Madrid in a derby on Sunday.

Ansu Fati, who had just recently returned from another long injury layoff, broke the deadlock in the 77th from a pass by Alba just one minute after he went on.

Betis looked set to salvage a crucial point in its top-four quest for a Champions League berth when Marc Bartra equalized in the 80th.

But Alba smashed home a left-footed volley from a cross by Dani Alves deep in stoppage time. The referee blew the whistle just seconds after play restarted.

