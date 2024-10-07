Barcelona 3-0 Alaves, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Fires First-half Hat-trick - In Pics

Alaves' Antonio Blanco reacts at the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Barcelona at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Barcelona won the game 3-0.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Alaves at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Barcelona's Ansu Fati, left, Alaves' Ander Guevara vie for the ball and during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Alaves' Moussa Diarra, right, and Barcelona's Pedri battle for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, heads a ball next to Alaves' Abdel Abqar during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, and Alaves' Manu Sanchez battle for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, top, jumps over Alaves' Manu Sanchez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, and Alaves' Abdel Abqar battle for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Alaves during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Alaves during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.