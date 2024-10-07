Sports

Barcelona 3-0 Alaves, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Fires First-half Hat-trick - In Pics

Robert Lewandowski continued his impressive start to the season, scoring a hat trick in a 25-minute span as Barcelona beat Alaves 3-0 and went into the international break top of the Spanish league. Lewandowski scored in the seventh, 22nd and 32nd minutes on Sunday to take his league tally to 10 goals in nine matches.