BAN Vs AFG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh Bat First; Lose Early Wickets

Having emphatically ended their eight-match losing streak on Thursday, the Bangladesh national cricket team aims to win the two-match T20 series against Afghanistan in Mirpur, Dhaka on Saturday. Earlier, Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1. Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs AFG 2nd T20 at Mirpur on Saturday.



3:05 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his leg spin. Three singles from it. In the previous over, Mohammad Nabi also leaked only three. 28 runs and one wicket in the last five. BAN - 36/2 (7)

2:56 PM IST: WICKET! Azmatullah Omarzai, right-arm pacer, strikes first ball of his spell. Liton Das looks to take on but instead finds Sharafuddin Ashraf at deep squre leg. Das goes for 13 off 10. Shakib Al Hasan is the new man. BAN - 22/2 (4.1)

2:45 PM IST: WICKET! Mohammad Nabi, right-arm off break, on with the second over. A dot, then Munim Shahriar hits the Afghan skipper for a four. A dot, then Shahriar finds Sharafuddin Ashraf at mid-off. He goes for 4 off 10. Liton Das, right-handed batter, is the new man for Bangladesh. Five runs and a wicket from the over. BAN - 8/1 (2)

2:37 PM IST: Fazalhaq Farooqi, left-arm pacer, with the new ball. Munim Shahriar takes the strike. A couple of wides, then five dots. One leg bye to end the first over. Mohammad Naim is Shahriar's opening partner. BAN - 3/0 (1)

2:14 PM IST: One change for Bangladesh with Mushfiqur Rahim in for Yasir Ali. Two for Bangladesh - Usman Ghani and Sharafuddin Ashraf in for Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Qais Ahmad.

Bangladesh XI : Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan XI : Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

2:05 PM IST: Bangladesh win the toss and will bat first against Afghanistan in the tour finale.

Thursday's 61-run win was Bangladesh's first T20 victory after suffering five straight losses in the T20 World Cup in UAE last year and then getting hammered by Pakistan 3-0 at home.

Although the margin of victory against Afghanistan looked good, Bangladesh suffered hiccups with four top-order batsmen falling cheaply (80/4) in the 11 overs.

However, Bangladesh were rescued by a fighting 60 off 44 balls by Litton Das as they ended at 155 for eight after opting to bat first. Afghanistan's batting inconsistency returned to haunt them and they were all out for 94. This was the second time Bangladesh had bundled out Afghanistan under 100 runs.

Bangladesh found a bowling hero in slow left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, whose figures of 4-0-10-4 broke the back of the Afghan batting. Afghanistan crashed to 20 for 4, never to recover at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.