India's star men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will return to the badminton court for the BWF Super 750 China Masters 2024 on Wednesday, November 20, at the Shenzhen Arena. (Full Guide | More Badminton News)
Satwik and Chirag, also known as SatChi, finished as runners-up in the previous edition and will begin their campaign at the China Masters against Chinese Taipei’s Yang Po-Hsuan and Lee Jhe-Huei in the opening round.
The former world number one duo had been sidelined from competitive action due to Satwik’s shoulder injury after the Olympics.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Vs Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan: Head-To-Head
In the Head-to-head stats SatChi are dominating with 3-0 against Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Vs Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming
When to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Vs Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan, BWF China Masters 2024 match?
The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Vs Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan, BWF China Masters 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, November 20, at the Shenzhen Arena, China.
The matches begin at 6:30 AM IST, with the exact time of match yet to be confirmed. SatChi's match will not start before 5:10 PM.
Where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Vs Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan, BWF China Masters 2024 match?
The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.