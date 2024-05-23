Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue, Malaysia Masters 2024, Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

PV Sindhu will lock horns with Han Yue of China on Friday, May 24 in quarter-final of the Malaysia Masters. Read more for details of LIVE STREAMING

PV Sindhu at Tokyo Olympics, Women's Badminton Singles Semi-Final
info_icon

India's two times Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is out to hunt a title and have reached the quarter- final of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2024. Sindhu will face top seeded Han Yue of People's Republic of China on Friday, May 24. (More Sports News)

Former world champion Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2024 badminton women’s singles event at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday after defeating Korea's Sim Yu Jin 2-1 (21-13, 12-21, 21-14) on Thursday.

Sindhu, who had recently passed over the Uber Cup and Thailand Open, will take on top seed and world No. 6 Han Yue for a spot in the semi-finals of the BWF Super 500 tournament.

Sindhu who currently ranks 15th in the world, is seeded fifth in Malaysia and is hunting for her first BWF title since winning the Singapore Open back in 2022.

PV Sindhu beat Beiwen Zhang in the round of 16 of the French Open 2024 badminton tournament. - File
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu Beats Sim Yu-Jin To Book Quarters Berth

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Head To Head Record

PV Sindhu and Han Yue last met in the Asia Championships Women, there Sindhu lost 1-2 to Han.

Live Streaming details for PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue, Malaysia Masters 2024, Quarter-Finals

When to watch PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue, Malaysia Masters 2024, Quarter-Finals?

The Indian fans can watch PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue, Malaysia Masters 2024, Quarter-Finals at 6:30 am IST on . The match is being held at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur

Where to watch PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue, Malaysia Masters 2024, Quarter-Finals?

Live streaming of the Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500 badminton matches will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.

