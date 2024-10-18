PV Sindhu Vs GM Tunjung Live Streaming, Denmark Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinals Match

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu is on fire at the Denmark Open 2024 BWF Super 750 tournament, gearing up to face Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 18. (More Badminton News)
Sindhu edged past world number seven Han Yue in the round of 16 with a score of 18-21, 21-12, 21-16 in a thrilling match that lasted 63 minutes. The former world champion, currently ranked 18th, achieved her first victory over a top-10 player since defeating Han in the Malaysia Masters final in May.
On the other hand, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung comes off a victory against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, winning 21-10, 22-20. Currently ranked eighth in the world, Gregoria poses a formidable challenge for Sindhu.
The last time Sindhu and Tunjung faced off was at the 2023 French Open, where the Indian star emerged victorious with a score of 12-21, 21-18, 21-15.
PV Sindhu Vs GM Tunjung Denmark Open Quarterfinals Live Streaming Details
PV Sindhu will face GM Tunjung in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open 2024 on Firday, October 18. The timings of the match are not yet confirmed but it will not take place before 4:10 PM IST.
Where to watch PV Sindhu Vs GM Tunjung Denmark Open quarterfinals match?
You can watch the PV Sindhu in action at the Denmark Open 2024 on JioCinema. On TV, Sports18 network channels will show the badminton tournament live.