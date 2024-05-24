Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Malaysia Masters 2024, Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details

PV Sindhu will face Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the semi-final match of the Malaysia Masters 2024 on Saturday. Here are the live-streaming details, head-to-head record and other details of the match

PV Sindhu defeated top-seeded Han Yue of the People's Republic of China in the quarter-final clash of the Malaysia Masters. Photo: X/ @bwfmedia
Two-time Olympic medallist and ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is set to clash with Thai badminton player Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the semi-final match of the Malaysia Masters 2024 at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 25 May 2024. (More Sports News)

In the quarter-final match, the star Indian player defeated top-seeded Han Yue of the People's Republic of China 21-13, 14-21, 21-12.

Sindhu is just two steps away from her first BWF title in two years. If she manages to win the semi-final match, she will clash with either YM Zhang or ZY Wang for the title in the final.

Sindhu is eyeing her first BWF title after the Singapore Open in 2022. Her performance has been remarkable in the recent past and considering the Paris Olympics in a few months, it's a good sign for the Indian medal hopes on the world stage.

PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Head To Head Record:

PV Sindhu and Busanan Ongbamrungphan have played 15 matches so far and Sindhu has won 14 of them. Ongbamrungphan has won only the Hong Kong Open in 2019.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the only Indian on show in the women's singles category - Photo: File
PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Among Seven Indian Shuttlers To Qualify For 2024 Paris Olympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live Streaming details for PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Malaysia Masters 2024, Semi-Finals:

When to watch PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Malaysia Masters 2024, Semi-Final match?

The Indian fans can watch PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Malaysia Masters 2024, Semi-Finals at 11:10 am IST on Saturday, 25 May 2024. The match is being held at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur.

Where to watch PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Malaysia Masters 2024, Semi-Final match?

Live streaming of the Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500 badminton matches will be available on 1xBet and the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.

