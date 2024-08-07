Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Lakshya Sen Opens Up After Losing Bronze Medal Play-Off

India’s badminton sensation Lakshya Sen opened up on his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign after falling short of a medal by an agonising margin. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
The 22-year-old was on the verge of scripting history to become the first Indian male shuttler to clinch a medal at the Olympics, but came short in the bronze medal battle against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.
After his heart-breaking loss, Sen found it difficult to put emotions in words. However, he took to his social media and has opened up on his campaign.
"Hi everyone! My journey at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been both an honour and a heartbreak. I gave my all, fought with every ounce of strength, but fell just short of the podium. I am very grateful to all the supporters for their unwavering support," Sen wrote on X.
He also thanked his coaching staff, family, the badminton association and his sponsors for the incredible support.
"I am eternally grateful to my incredible team, Vimal Sir, Prakash Sir, my family, Sports Authority of India, Badminton Association of India, Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, OGQ India, Redbull India and everyone associated with my journey," he added.
The 22-year-old Lakshya also requested for some space and privacy to analyse what did not work in her favour and vowed to come back stronger.
"I am determined to reflect on what went wrong and where I need to improve. I sincerely request space and privacy at this time to regroup, come back stronger, and win laurels for India," he added in another post.
India failed to win a badminton medal at the Olympics making it their worst performance since 2008.