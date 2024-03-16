Badminton

Orleans Masters 2024: Krishna-Pratheek Pair Falls Short, Ending India's Journey

The world No. 70 Indian pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K lost 17-21 16-21 in 40 minutes against the seventh-seeded Danish combination of Andreas Sondergaard and Jesper Toft, ranked 46th in the BWF chart

P
PTI
March 16, 2024
Orleans Masters badminton court. (Photo: X|Orleans Masters)
Indian pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K suffered a straight-game loss in the men's doubles quarterfinals to bow out of the Orleans Masters badminton tournament on March 16 in Orleans, France. (More Badminton News)

The world No. 70 Indian pair lost 17-21 16-21 in 40 minutes against seventh-seeded Danish combination of Andreas Sondergaard and Jesper Toft, ranked 46th in the BWF chart, on Friday night.

It ended India's campaign at the Super 300 event.

The Indian pair was the only one from the country to reach the last eight following its 21-14 21-9 win over the local combination of Lucas Renoir and Mael Cattoen.

Krishna and Pratheek had defeated Bulgaria's Ivan Rusev and Iioyan Stoynov in their opening match.

In women's singles, eighth seed Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth and Imad Farooqui Samiya lost early in the tournament.

Men's singles players, including third seed Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian also made early exits.

Former national champion Anupama Upadhyaya and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, who had won the Odisha Masters last year, lost in the second round.

