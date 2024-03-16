Lakshya Sen Vs Jonatan Christie, All England Open 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Lakshya Sen, keeping alive India's hope at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024, is now gearing up to take on the challenge of Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the semi-finals round on March 16, Saturday at the Utilitia Arena, Birmingham. (More Badminton News)
The sensational Sen was in his best form on Friday battling against the former world champion Lee Zii Jia. From the back foot in the first set at a score of 22-20 and trailing 14-16 in the second, all the tides yet in favour of the Malaysian, the Indian fought back. He tied up the game, then fought harder, and he won the third set with a score of 21-19, securing victory in the match. This marked his fourth win 4-1 against the same opponent throughout his career.
Loads of anticipation have surrounded the World No.18, as a win would make him the third Indian in history to achieve this feat. The last time an Indian won the title was Pullela Gopichand in 2001, 23 years ago. Prior to him, Prakash Padukone clinched the gold way back in 1980 marking a significant milestone in the oldest badminton championship in the world. Apart from them, only the two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have come close to the silverware, unfortunatley not close enough to grab it. Sindhu finished runner-up in 2016, while Sen fell short of winning the title in 2022, finishing second.
"I want to better my 2022 result," said Lakshya after advancing to the quarterfinals at All England Open. And he is now through to the semifinals to face off against the Malaysian who had defeated him two times in their previous two encounters.
When is Lakshya Sen Vs Jonatan Christie, All England Open 2024 Badminton Championships Semi-final?
The semifinal round between Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie at the All England Open 2024 Badminton Championships will take place on March 16, Saturday at 4:50 PM at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.
Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Jonatan Christie, All England Open 2024 Badminton Championships Semi-final?
Live actions of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 will be available to stream at the Jio Cinema app and website in India.