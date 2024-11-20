Badminton

Malvika Bansod Vs Supanida Katethong, Live Streaming, BWF China Masters 2024: When, Where To Watch Round 2 Match

Get the live streaming, and other details for the Malvika Bansod vs Supanida Katethong, Round 2 match at the BWF China Masters 2024

Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod will be playing in the 2nd round of the BWF China Masters. Badminton Photo
India's young shuttler Malvika Bansod will look to continue her impressive run when she locks horns against Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the second round of the BWF Super 750 China Masters 2024 on Thursday, November 21 at Shenzhen Arena, China. (Full Guide | More Badminton News)

The opening round saw Bansod, ranked 36th in the world, register an upset, defeating Denmark’s world No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 23-21, 21-16 to advance to the second round.

World No. 19 PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, dispatched the higher-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-19 in 50 minutes, notching up her 20th win in 21 meetings with the Thai shuttler.

If Sindhu defeats Yeo Jia Min in the next round, she might be in line to meet Bansod in the quarter-final stage.

Malvika Bansod Vs Supanida Katethong, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming

When to watch Malvika Bansod Vs Supanida Katethong, BWF China Masters 2024 match?

The Malvika Bansod Vs Supanida Katethong, BWF China Masters 2024 second round match will be played on Thursday, November 21. The matches begin at 6:30 AM IST, with the exact time of Bansod's match is yet to be confirmed.

Where to watch Malvika Bansod Vs Supanida Katethong, BWF China Masters 2024 match?

The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.

Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.

