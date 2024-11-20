Malvika Bansod Vs Line Kjaersfeldt Live Streaming, BWF China Masters 2024: When, Where To Watch Round 1 Match

Malvika Bansod will face Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in the first round of the BWF Super 750 China Masters 2024 on Wednesday, November 20 at Shenzhen Arena, China. (Full Guide | More Badminton News)
Bansod is a rising star in badminton, having made waves with her consistent performances.
She reached the quarter-finals at the China Open Super 1000 in September and came runner-up at the Hylo Open last month, showcasing her growing potential.
Malvika Bansod Vs Line Kjaersfeldt: Head-To-Head
Line Kjaersfeldt holds a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head record against Malvika Bansod.
Malvika Bansod Vs Line Kjaersfeldt, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming
When to watch Malvika Bansod Vs Line Kjaersfeldt, BWF China Masters 2024 match?
The Malvika Bansod Vs Line Kjaersfeldt, BWF China Masters 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, November 20. The matches begin at 6:30 AM IST, with the exact time of Bansod's match is yet to be confirmed.
Where to watch Malvika Bansod Vs Line Kjaersfeldt, BWF China Masters 2024 match?
The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.