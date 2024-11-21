Badminton

China Masters 2024: Lakshya Sen Advances To Quarter-finals With One-sided Win

The 23-year-old Indian shuttler has reached his first quarter-final since his loss in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics earlier this year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
2024 Paris Summer Olympics Badminton Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen_1
Lakshya Sen. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

Lakshya Sen stormed into the quarter-finals of the 2024 China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament after earning a lop-sided victory over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

The 23-year-old Indian shuttler has reached his first quarter-final since his loss in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

Sen took just 46 minutes to overcome Gemke as the Indian defeated his Danish opponent 21-6 21-18 in straight games.

The Indian will now face a tough challenge in the quarter-final as he meets another Danish player Anders Antonsen who has been seeded third for the tournament. Antonsen defeated Japan's Takuma Obayashi 21-15 21-18 in his second round match.

In his second round match against Gemke, Lakshya looked at his best with his brilliant net play and court coverage. The Indian took the lead early on in the match and then never bothered to look back as his Danish opponent found it really hard to match Sen's level.

After a strong showing in the first game, Sen was challenged a bit more in the second game but the Indian made the most of the crucial moments to take the game and the match both.

Apart from Sen, the pair of Satwik-Chirag to advanced to the quarter-finals while other Indian challengers, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, lost.

Sindhu lost 16-21 21-17 21-23 to Singapore's Yeo Jia Min. Other women's singles Indian competitors Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod also crashed out in the second round. The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was also shown the exit door.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  3. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Manchester United Preview, Women's Super League
  2. Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Enjoying More Options As Borussia Dortmund Injury List Shortens
  3. Bayern Munich Vs Augsburg, Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Focusing Only On Next Match Amid Busy Schedule
  4. Ruben Amorim Given This Target In First Manchester United Season
  5. Premier League: Slot Deserves Praise For Modest Approach To Liverpool Job, Says Mills
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bypolls In Nine UP Seats: What Led To Vacancies And Who’s In The Fray
  2. Opposition Seeks Waqf Bill Panel Extension As Muslim Law Board Plans Public Meeting
  3. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  4. UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence
  5. Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  2. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  3. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  5. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  2. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  3. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
  4. Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Ukraine In Major Escalation
  5. Iceland: Volcano On Reykjanes Peninsula Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%