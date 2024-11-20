India’s Lakshya Sen will battle it out against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the second round of the BWF China Masters 2024 tournament on Thursday, November 21. (More Badminton News)
Indian star shuttler Sen beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 in the first round at the Shenzhen Gymnasium.
On the other hand, Gemke beat Kenta Nishimoto in a very tight clash and edged him 21-15, 12-21, 26-24 to progress to the next round.
The winner of the match will take on either Anders Antonsen of Denmark or Japan's Takuma Obayashi for a place in the quarter-finals of the BWF Super 750 event.
Lakshya Sen Vs Rasmus Gemke, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming
When to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Rasmus Gemke, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2 match?
The Lakshya Sen Vs Rasmus Gemke, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2 match of the BWF China Masters 2024 will take place on Thursday, November 21, at the Shenzhen Arena, China.
The match is expected to start 3:40 PM IST, which is subject to change.
Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Rasmus Gemke, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2
The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.