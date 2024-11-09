Badminton

Korea Masters: Kiran George Falls To Kunlavut Vitidsarn In Semifinals

George, who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), had earlier registered a fine win over fifth seed Takuma Obayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals

Kiran-George
Indian shuttler Kiran George File Photo
Indian shuttler Kiran George's impressive run at the Korea Masters came to an end with a semifinal loss to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles competition here on Saturday. (More Sports News)

The 24-year-old, ranked 41st in the world, went down 12-21 20-22 to the top-seeded and world number five Vitidsarn in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

George, who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), had earlier registered a fine win over fifth seed Takuma Obayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal loss brought an end to India's campaign in the tournament. George kept it tight in the opening game, staying level at 5-5 before Kunlavut pulled ahead to 11-6 at the break. 

India's ace women's singles badminton player PV Sindhu gearing up for Paris Olympic Games 2024. - X/PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu Has Los Angeles Olympics On Her Radar But Will Only Compete In LA If...

BY PTI

The Thai shuttler extended his lead further, moving to 17-8 after the interval, and quickly sealed the first game.

In the second game, Kunlavut surged to a 13-4 lead, but Kiran mounted a sensational fightback, levelling the score at 20-20. 

However, it was Kunlavut who held his nerves to win the final two points and close out the match.

