As the excitement from the Paris Olympics winds down, badminton fans turn their attention to the Japan Open 2024. The BWF 750 tournament begins on Tuesday, August 20 and will conclude on August 25, 2024 in at the Yokohama Arena. Here's all the details about the epic event. (More Badminton News)
The 2024 Japan Open is the 21st event on this year's BWF World Tour and is part of the Japan Open championships, organized by the Nippon Badminton Association, being held since the year 1977.
The tournament boasts a tempting prize pool of $850,000 this year, drawing badminton stars from around the world. The winner of the men’s singles title will earn $59,500, while the men’s doubles champions will take home $62,900.
Several stars have withdrawn from the 2024 Japan Open due to Olympic fatigue and other reasons. Notable Indian players HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and Priyanshu Rajawat have all pulled out, leaving only Indian No. 3 Kiran George to take part in the men's singles event in Yokohama. The doubles star Satwik-Chirag have also withdrawn.
Besides, Paris 2024 gold medalist and defending champion Viktor Axelsen has also withdrawn from the tournament. The women’s singles defending champion, An Se-young, has similarly removed herself from the list of participants.
So far, these are the prominent withdrawals from the Japan Open 2024:
Men's Singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Viktor Axelsen, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Jonatan Christie, Li Shifeng, Wang Po-Wei, Sameer Verma, Sankar Muthusamy, Oleksii Titov, Riku Hatano, Garret Tan.
Women's Singles: An Se Young, Pusarla V Sindhu, Chen Yu Fei, He Bing Jiao, Carolina Marin, Eliana Zhang, Asuka Takahashi, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung
Men's Doubles: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Sai Pratheek-Krishna Prasad Garaga, Julien Maio-William Villeger, Ayush Pattanayak-Abinash Mohanty, Yuichi Shimogami-Takumi Nomura, Mahiro Kaneko-Shunya Ota, William Kryger Boe-Christian Faust Kjaer, Lin Yu Chieh-Chen Zhi Ray, Youcef Sabri Medel-Koceila Mammeri.
The Indian Shuttlers participating at the Japan Open 2024:
Men's Singles - Kiran George
Women's Singles - Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men's Doubles - NA
Women's Doubles - Rutaparna - Swetaparna,
Mixed Team - Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy
Seeded Players Of Japan Open 2024:
Men's singles
Shi Yuqi
Viktor Axelsen (withdrew)
Anders Antonsen
Kunlavut Vitidsarn (withdrew)
Jonatan Christie (withdrew)
Lee Zii Jia
Li Shifeng (withdrew)
Kodai Naraoka
Women's Singles
Tai Tzu-ying
Akane Yamaguchi
Wang Zhiyi
Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (withdrew)
Han Yue
Aya Ohori
Beiwen Zhang
Nozomi Okuhara
Where To Watch Japan Open 2024 BWF 750 Tournament?
The official BWF TV YouTube channel will broadcast the tournament live. In India, the Japan Open 2024 can be streamed live on the Jio Cinema and Voot Select apps, with live telecasting coverage also available on the Sports 18 channels.