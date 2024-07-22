Badminton

Indian Shuttlers At Paris Olympics 2024: Full Badminton Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Where To Watch

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Here's full badminton schedule in IST, Indian squad, venue and live streaming details

Indian mens doubles pairing of Satwik and Chirag.
Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwik and Chirag.
info_icon

India's badminton landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation since the Tokyo Olympics. With several big wins the Indian shuttlers have stamped authority on the global stage, especially in men's doubles. And now it's time to dominate the court at Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Indian Athletes' At Paris 2024| More Badminton News)

India's badminton squad is looking stronger than ever for Paris. India got a record-breaking seven players competing across different categories. That's the biggest Indian badminton team since it debuted as a competitive sport at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona.

Led by superstar PV Sindhu, we've got a great mix of talent in singles and doubles.

India's badminton squad is hungry for gold in Paris. After clinching a silver and two bronzes in the past three Games, shuttlers are determined to add gold to the medal tally.

PV Sindhu is set to make her third consecutive Olympic appearance in Paris. The two-time medalist, with a silver from Rio and a bronze from Tokyo, is among the top 16 women's singles players automatically qualified for the games.

However, all the eyes will be on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (SatChi), They won the historic Asian Games gold, the former world number one pair are India's biggest medal hope in badminton along side Sindhu.

Paris Olympics 2024 Badminton Venue

Badminton at the Paris 2024 Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 5 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

Badminton Events

  • Men's Singles

  • Women's Singles

  • Men's Doubles

  • Women's Doubles

  • Mixed Doubles

Indian Badminton Squad For Paris Olympics 2024

Men

Name Event
HS Prannoy Men’s Singles
Lakshya Sen Men’s Singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Men’s Doubles

Women

PV Sindhu Women’s Singles
Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto Women’s Doubles

Paris Olympics 2024: Badminton Full Schedule

All below-mentioned timings are in IST

July 27

12:00pm -  Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.

5:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.

11:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage.

End of Olympic Day

July 28

12:00pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.

5:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.

11:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.

End of Olympic Day

July 29

12:00pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.

5:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.

11:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.

End of Olympic Day

July 30

12:00pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage.

5:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage.

11:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage.

End of Olympic Day

July 31

12:00pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage.

5:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage.

11:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals.

End of Olympic Day

August 1

12:00pm - Men’s Singles Round of 16, Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals.

4:30pm - Men’s Singles Round of 16, Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals.

10:00pm - Women’s Singles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Semifinals.

End of Olympic Day

August 2

12:00pm - Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals.

6:30pm - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles Finals.

End of Olympic Day

August 3

12:00pm - Women’s Singles Quarterfinals.

6:30pm - Women’s Doubles Finals.

End of Olympic Day

August 4

12:00pm - Men’s Singles Semifinals, Women’s Singles Semifinals.

6:30pm - Men’s Doubles Finals.

End of Olympic Day

August 5

1:15pm - Women’s Singles Finals.

6:00pm - Men’s Singles Finals.

End of Badminton Events

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

JioCinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India.

The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

