Indian Shuttlers At Paris Olympics 2024: Full Badminton Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Where To Watch

India's badminton landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation since the Tokyo Olympics. With several big wins the Indian shuttlers have stamped authority on the global stage, especially in men's doubles. And now it's time to dominate the court at Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Indian Athletes' At Paris 2024| More Badminton News)
India's badminton squad is looking stronger than ever for Paris. India got a record-breaking seven players competing across different categories. That's the biggest Indian badminton team since it debuted as a competitive sport at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona.
India's badminton squad is hungry for gold in Paris. After clinching a silver and two bronzes in the past three Games, shuttlers are determined to add gold to the medal tally.
PV Sindhu is set to make her third consecutive Olympic appearance in Paris. The two-time medalist, with a silver from Rio and a bronze from Tokyo, is among the top 16 women's singles players automatically qualified for the games.
However, all the eyes will be on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (SatChi), They won the historic Asian Games gold, the former world number one pair are India's biggest medal hope in badminton along side Sindhu.
Paris Olympics 2024 Badminton Venue
Badminton at the Paris 2024 Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 5 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.
Badminton Events
Men's Singles
Women's Singles
Men's Doubles
Women's Doubles
Mixed Doubles
Indian Badminton Squad For Paris Olympics 2024
Men
|Name
|Event
|HS Prannoy
|Men’s Singles
|Lakshya Sen
|Men’s Singles
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty
|Men’s Doubles
Women
|PV Sindhu
|Women’s Singles
|Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto
|Women’s Doubles
Paris Olympics 2024: Badminton Full Schedule
All below-mentioned timings are in IST
July 27
12:00pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.
5:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.
11:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage.
End of Olympic Day
July 28
12:00pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.
5:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.
11:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.
End of Olympic Day
July 29
12:00pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.
5:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.
11:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage.
End of Olympic Day
July 30
12:00pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage.
5:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage.
11:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage.
End of Olympic Day
July 31
12:00pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage.
5:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage.
11:30pm - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals.
End of Olympic Day
August 1
12:00pm - Men’s Singles Round of 16, Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals.
4:30pm - Men’s Singles Round of 16, Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals.
10:00pm - Women’s Singles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Semifinals.
End of Olympic Day
August 2
12:00pm - Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals.
6:30pm - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles Finals.
End of Olympic Day
August 3
12:00pm - Women’s Singles Quarterfinals.
6:30pm - Women’s Doubles Finals.
End of Olympic Day
August 4
12:00pm - Men’s Singles Semifinals, Women’s Singles Semifinals.
6:30pm - Men’s Doubles Finals.
End of Olympic Day
August 5
1:15pm - Women’s Singles Finals.
6:00pm - Men’s Singles Finals.
End of Badminton Events
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India
JioCinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India.
The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.