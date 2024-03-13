Badminton

All England Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa Pair Win

March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
In the round of 16, Lakshya Sen will meet another Danish opponent, Anders Antonsen. Photo: File
World Championship bronze medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen moved into the second round with an easy straight-game win over Denmark's Magnus Johannesen at the All England Championships in Birmingham on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

The 22-year-old brushed aside the Dane 21-14 21-15 in 40 minutes in the men's singles opening round contest.

In the round of 16, he will meet another Danish opponent in fourth seed Anders Antonsen.

The women's doubles pair of Tanish Crasto and Ashiwini Ponnappa also progressed to the round of 16 with a comfortable 21-13 21-18 win over Hong Kong's Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.

The unseeded Indian duo will take on the fifth seed Chinese duo of Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, it was curtains for young Priyanshu Rajawat, who lost a hard-fought men's singles contest to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Rajawat went down 19-21 21-1 9-21.

