Badminton

Abhishek Kanpala And Prakriti Bharath To Lead India At Junior International Grand Prix Tournament

A total 280 players from 13 countries including India, USA, UAE, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Malaysia, Switzerland, England, Taipei, Iran will take part in this event

Badminton-representative-image
The tournament, held in memory of the late Sushant Chipalkatti, has become a key fixture in the international junior badminton calendar.
info_icon

Abhishek Kanpala and Prakriti Bharath will lead the Indian boys and girls respectively against participants from 13 countries in the Late Sushant Chipalkatti Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament, starting from Tuesday. (More Sports News)

It will be organised by Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association under the auspices Badminton Association of India at the PE Society's Modern PDMBA Sports Complex.

The tournament, held in memory of the late Sushant Chipalkatti, has become a key fixture in the international junior badminton calendar.

File image of Indian badminton player Ashmita Chaliha in action. - null
Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming, Draws, Schedule: All You Need To Know About BWF 500 World Tour Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

A total 280 players from 13 countries including India, USA, UAE, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Malaysia, Switzerland, England, Taipei, Iran will be seen in action during this event.

In previous editions, star players such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Shrikant, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Chirag Shetty have played in this tournament.

The tournament will feature competitions in U-19 boys and girls singles, doubles and mix doubles categories. 

As part of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) circuit, it offers participants an opportunity to earn ranking points and gain international experience.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test: ACB Announce 20-Member Preliminary Squad; Rashid Khan Ignored
  2. Pakistan's Former Head Coach Mudassar Nazar Calls PCB Officials 'Confused' And 'Unlearning'
  3. Star Seeks $100mn Discount On T20WC Value; Wants To Renegotiate $3bn Broadcast Deal: Report
  4. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Vows Overhaul Following Shock Loss To Bangladesh
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings To Target Rohit Sharma? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said On MI's Ex-Captain
Football News
  1. Shillong Lajong 0-3 NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 1st SF Highlights: NEUFC Beat SLFC, Book Their Spot In The Final
  2. Lars Knudsen Takes The Reins Of The Danish National Team As Interim Coach
  3. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland
  4. Chelsea Women 1-0 Arsenal Women: Blues Coach Sonia Bompastor Pleased With Team's Progress
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England Manager Passes Away Aged 76
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  2. Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  3. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  5. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Desist From Committing Mistakes Like Bangladesh, Says ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’
  2. 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Wall Collapse In Mumbai's Kalbadevi, Rescue Ops On
  3. Devastating Floods Kill Dozens In Tripura
  4. Badlapur Sexual Assault: Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Thane Court
  5. Day In Pics: August 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  2. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  3. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  4. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
  5. Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Deleting Twitter After Receiving AI-Generated Explicit Images Of Herself
World News
  1. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  2. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Greets Hindu Brethren On Janmashtami, Promises Interfaith Harmony
  3. 3 Stabbed During Notting Hill Carnival As UK Records Rise In Knife Attacks
  4. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  5. Taiwan Bans Concert By Chinese Rapper Over Insulting ‘Taipei, China’ Promotional Materials
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know