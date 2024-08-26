A key annual fixture in the badminton circuit, the 2024 edition of Korea Open is set to begin in Seoul on Tuesday (August 27). The BWF World Tour Super 500 event will feature several big names and carries a prize money of 420,000 US dollars. (More Badminton News)
Men's Singles Draw
The list of competitors includes Chinese world number one Shi Yu Qi and the third-ranked Dane Anders Antonsen. The men's singles competition comprises 32 entrants in the main draw, 28 of whom have directly made it by virtue of rankings. The remaining four will be decided through qualifiers.
No Indian man is in the fray in qualifying or main draw, as the likes of Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy opted to take a break post the Paris Olympics.
Women's Singles Draw
Japan's fifth-ranked Akane Yamaguchi is the top seed in the women's singles category, and world number six Wang Zhi Yi the second seed. Just like the men's section, there are 28 direct entrants in the main draw and four qualifiers.
Young guns Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha have all made the cut for the main draw, and if Ashmita and Malvika win their opening-round matches, they will bump into each other at the round of 16.
Doubles Draws
India's ace men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is giving the tournament a miss. But the nation will have representation in the other two doubles disciplines. Rutuparna-Swetaparna Panda will compete in the women's doubles, and Ayush Raj Gupta-Sruti Swain will take part in mixed doubles.
Schedule
The qualifying rounds will be played on Tuesday (August 27), followed by the main draw round of 32 clashes on Wednesday, the pre-quarter-finals on Thursday, quarters on Friday, semi-finals on Saturday and the finals on Sunday (September 1).
Live Streaming Details
The initial rounds of Korea Open 2024 will be live streamed on the BWF TV YouTube channel. From quarter-finals onwards, live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India, with live TV telecast on the Sports 18 channels.