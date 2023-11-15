Australia Vs South Africa Semi-Final, Stats Preview, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Approaching Records, League Results, Individual Feats And More

The storied Australia vs South Africa rivalry will have another instalment on Thursday (November 16, 2023) when the two archfoes meet in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (Preview | Scorecard | Match Blog | Cricket News)

The Aussies, arguably the most dominant side in the history of the tournament, have had a nervy start to the 2023 campaign, losing their first two matches. But Pat Cummins & Co. will enter the knock-out match on the back of seven successive wins. The Proteas, still seeking a maiden world title, did beat the Aussies in the league stage meeting. With that here's a look at the AUS Vs RSA statistical preview:

How teams qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals

The following teams have emerged from the league stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as top-four sides based on the points and NRR (Net Run Rate). Each team played nine matches. South Africa occupied second place with seven wins, two losses, 14 points and an NRR of 1.261. Australia occupied third place with seven wins, two losses, 14 points and an NRR of 0.841.

Teams Wins Loses Points NRR For Against India 9 0 18 2.57 2523/396.2 1708/450.0 South Africa 7 2 14 1.261 2685/437.5 2158/443.0 Australia 7 2 14 0.841 2631/426.5 2349/441.0 New Zealand 5 4 10 0.743 2315/378.0 2279/423.3

South Africa's path to semi-finals

Oct 07, 2023 - 4th Match - South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs

Oct 12, 2023 - 10th Match - South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs

Oct 17, 2023 - 15th Match - South Africa lose to Netherlands by 38 runs (43 overs)

Oct 21, 2023 - 20th Match - South Africa beat England by 229 runs

Oct 24, 2023 - 23rd Match - South Africa beat Bangladesh by 149 runs

Oct 27, 2023 - 26th Match - South Africa beat Pakistan by 1 wicket

Nov 01, 2023 - 32nd Match - South Africa beat New Zealand by 190 runs

Nov 05, 2023 - 37th Match - South Africa lose to India by 243 runs

Nov 10, 2023 - 42nd Match - South Africa beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

Australia's path to semi-finals

Oct 08, 2023 - 5th Match - Australia lose to India by 6 wickets

Oct 12, 2023 - 10th Match - Australia lose to South Africa by 134 runs

Oct 16, 2023 - 14th Match - Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Oct 20, 2023 - 18th Match - Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Oct 25, 2023 - 24th Match - Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs

Oct 28, 2023 - 27th Match - Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs

Nov 04, 2023 - 36th Match - Australia beat England by 33 runs

Nov 07, 2023 - 39th Match - Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets

Nov 11, 2023 - 43rd Match - Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Approaching milestones

The following are a few approaching milestones ahead of the Australia vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match:

- Mitchell Starc has an aggregate of 59 wickets in the World Cup. One more wicket and he will become the third bowler in the history of the World Cup to take 60 or more wickets. Others are – Glenn McGrath (71) and Muttiah Muralitharan (68). In that case, Starc will become the first left-arm bowler to take 60 or more wickets in the World Cup.

- David Warner has an aggregate of 1491 runs in the World Cup. Nine more runs, and he will become the fifth batter in the World Cup to score 1500 or more runs (sixth if Rohit Sharma completes 1500 runs in the first semi-final between India and New Zealand. The India captain entered the match on Wednesday on 1481 runs).

- David Warner has an aggregate of 1470 runs as an opening batter in the World Cup. 30 more runs, and he will become the second opener in the World Cup to score 1500 or more runs (third if Rohit Sharma completes 1500 runs in the IND vs NZ semi-final).

- If David Warner scores nine runs against South Africa at Eden Gardens, he will become the second Australian batter to aggregate 1500 runs after Ricky Ponting (1751) in the World Cup.

- Quinton de Kock of South Africa has an aggregate of 38 dismissals. Two more, and he will become the fourth wicketkeeper to effect 40 or more dismissals in the World Cup. Others are – Kumar Sangakkara (54), Adam Gilchrist (52) and MS Dhoni (42).

- In that case, will become the third wicketkeeper-batter to score 1000-plus runs and effect 40-plus dismissals in the World Cup. He has already scored 1041 runs in the World Cup. Others are – Kumar Sangakkara (1532 runs, 54 dismissals) and Adam Gilchrist (1085 runs, 52 dismissals).

- Quinton de Kock has scored four hundreds in the World Cup. One more, and he will become the second wicketkeeper-batter to score five centuries in the World Cup. In that case, he will become the first wicketkeeper-batter to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. He will also become the second opener to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit Sharma had scored five centuries as an opener in the 2019 edition.

- Quinton de Kock has scored 591 runs in the World Cup 2023 as an opening batter. Nine more runs, and will become the fifth opener to score 600 runs or more in an edition of the World Cup. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003), Matthew Hayden (659 in 2007), Rohit Sharma (648 in 2019) and David Warner (647 in 2019).

- In that case, de Kock will become the seventh batter to score 600 runs or more in an edition of the World Cup, subject to Virat Kohli completing 600 runs in the IND vs NZ semi-final. Kohli entered the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on 594 runs. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003), Matthew Hayden (659 in 2007), Rohit Sharma (648 in 2019), David Warner (647 in 2019) and Shakib Al Hasan (606 in 2019).

- Quinton de Kock has scored 591 runs in the ODI World Cup 2023 as a wicketkeeper-batter. Nine more runs, and he will become the first wicketkeeper-batter in the World Cup to score 600 runs or more in an edition of the World Cup.

- Quinton de Kock has an aggregate of 1041 runs in the World Cup as a wicketkeeper opening batter. 45 more runs, and he will replace Adam Gilchrist (1085 runs) as the wicketkeeper opening batter with most runs in the World Cup.

- Quinton de Kock has eight fifties in the World Cup as a wicketkeeper opening batter. One more, he will share the record for most fifties by a wicketkeeper opening batter in the World Cup with Adam Gilchrist.

- Pat Cummins has captured 29 wickets in the World Cup. One more and he will become the seventh Australian bowler to take 30 or more wickets in the World Cup.

- Adam Zampa has captured 27 wickets in the World Cup. Three more, and he will become the eighth Australian bowler to take 30 or more wickets in the World Cup (subject to Pat Cummins taking 30 wickets first) in the AUS vs RSA match.

- With three wickets, Adam Zampa will become the fifth left-arm spinner to capture 30 or more wickets in the World Cup (subject to Ravindra Jadeja reaching the mark in the IND vs NZ semi-final match). Others are – Shakib Al Hasan (43), Daniel Vettori (36) and Brad Hogg (34).

- Adam Zampa has captured 27 wickets as a spinner in the World Cup. Three more, and he will become the tenth spinner to capture 30 or more wickets in the World Cup (subject to Ravindra Jadeja reaching the mark first in the IND vs NZ match on Wednesday).

- Adam Zampa needs three wickets to become the third Australian bowler to take 25 wickets in a single edition of the World Cup. He has captured 22 wickets so far in the 2023 edition. Others are – Mitchell Starc (27 in 2019) and Glenn McGrath (26 in 2007).

Stats courtesy: HR Gopala Krishna – Veteran cricket statistician