Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
AUS VS SL: Kusal Mendis Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of T20I Series

Sri Lanka Vs Australia five-match T20I series kicks off on February 11 with the final match slated for February 20.

Kusal Mendis is currently placed in isolation. Twitter/@ICC

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 6:08 pm

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia ahead of the T20 International series beginning on Friday, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The  27-year-old Mendis was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Monday.

"Kusal Mendis, who is with the touring Sri Lanka National Team in Australia, has tested positive for Covid-19," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

"The result of the RAT was confirmed following a PCR test, which was conducted on the same day."

Mendis is currently placed in isolation as the per COVID-19 protocols.

The five-match T20 series between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played from February 11 to 20 with the first game scheduled at the SCG.

After the white-ball tour of Australia,  the islanders are due to be in India for a two-match Test and three-match T20 series, starting February 25, with the five-day games.

Earlier on January 31, uncapped pacer Nuwan Thushara, a part of the 20-member Sri Lanka squad to tour Australia, had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure.

Dilshan Fonseka, the team trainer, had also tested positive for the virus.

The SLC had said that both of them will join the squad on February 10, upon completion of their quarantine.

