Arjun Tendulkar Gets Life Lessons From Dad Sachin Tendulkar: Why Path Ahead Will Be Tough

Sachin Tendulkar has seen his son Arjun warming the Mumbai Indians benches from close quarters for the past two seasons. For Sachin as a father, it might have been very difficult not to see his boy not making the playing XI considering there were instances where MI could have handed the youngster a game.

Instead, Sachin told the budding all-rounder that the path in front of him is going to be challenging and he needs to put his more than 100 per cent whenever he goes to the field. “What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over,” Sachin said when asked whether he would have liked Arjun to get a game in IPL 2022.

“And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow,” said Tendulkar.

Arjun has been in the Mumbai Indians set up for the past couple of IPL seasons but never got a game. At a time, when Mumbai Indians went out of the IPL 2022 playoffs contention, everyone hoped that Mumbai Indians might try with the youngster in some games.

#ArjunTendulkar even started trending before the Mumbai Indians games towards the fag end of their campaign. But to everyone’s surprise, the bowling all-rounder didn’t get a game. Sachin, who was there as a mentor to Mumbai Indians, also informed he doesn’t interfere in team selections.

“And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned,” added Tendulkar, who holds the record of 100 international centuries to his name.

In his career so far, Arjun Tendulkar has played two T20s for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.