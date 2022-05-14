Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Amir Khan Retires: Former World Boxing Champion Says 'Blessed To Have Had Such An Amazing Career'

One of the best British boxers of his era, Amir Khan retires with a record of 34-6. He won an Olympic silver medal at age 17.

Amir Khan Retires: Former World Boxing Champion Says 'Blessed To Have Had Such An Amazing Career'
Amir Khan was a former unified light-welterweight boxing world champion. File Photo: AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 2:48 pm

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. (More Sports News)

“It’s time to hang up my gloves,” the 35-year-old Khan said Friday on Twitter. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.”

One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retires with a record of 34-6. He won the silver medal in Greece at age 17.

Related stories

IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022: Pooja Rani Enters Quarterfinals; Lovlina Borgohain Bows Out

Indian Boxing High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva Steps Down After Five Years In Charge

Mary Kom Makes Way For Youngsters, To Skip World Boxing Championships And Asian Games

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” he added.

Khan was the unified light-welterweight champion from 2009-12 and later fought — and lost to — big names like Canelo Alvarez, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford in the United States.

Khan’s last fight was a one-sided loss to longtime rival Kell Brook in February. Brook announced his retirement from boxing just last week.

Tags

Sports Boxing Amir Khan Retirement Athens Olympic Games Kell Brook Canelo Alvarez Danny Garcia Terence Crawford
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read