Amir Khan Retires: Former World Boxing Champion Says 'Blessed To Have Had Such An Amazing Career'

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. (More Sports News)

“It’s time to hang up my gloves,” the 35-year-old Khan said Friday on Twitter. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.”

— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 13, 2022

One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retires with a record of 34-6. He won the silver medal in Greece at age 17.

Khan was the unified light-welterweight champion from 2009-12 and later fought — and lost to — big names like Canelo Alvarez, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford in the United States.

Khan’s last fight was a one-sided loss to longtime rival Kell Brook in February. Brook announced his retirement from boxing just last week.