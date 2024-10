Sports

America's Cup Final: Britannia Scores First Points As New Zealand Lead 4-2 - In Pics

The America's Cup final has taken a thrilling turn as INEOS Britannia stormed back into contention, securing their first two victories over reigning champions Emirates Team New Zealand. The British team reduced the deficit to 4-2 in the first-to-seven series, reigniting their hopes of claiming the coveted Auld Mug for the first time in their 60-year history. New Zealand, seeking a third consecutive and fifth overall title, suffered uncharacteristic mistakes in Races 5 and 6, struggling with low winds and high waves. Britannia capitalized on these errors, leveraging their partnership with Mercedes Formula 1's engineering expertise. With Races 7 and 8 scheduled for Friday, the pressure is on New Zealand to rectify their issues and maintain their grip on the trophy.