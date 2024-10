Sports

America's Cup 2024 Final: Emirates Team NZ Lead - In Pics

Emirates Team New Zealand is halfway to retaining the America’s Cup after going up 4-0 on INEOS Britannia in the finals on Monday. The cup will go to the first yacht to reach seven wins. New Zealand’s Taihoro made it four from four off the Barcelona beachfront after beating Britannia by 23 seconds. The yachts exchanged leads in the first leg then the Kiwis made steady gains and were more than 350 meters in front when they crossed the finish line.