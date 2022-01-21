Korea Republic started their AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group C campaign by beating Vietnam 3-0 in Group C in Pune on Friday. (More Football News)

Ji So-yun broke the deadlock in the fourth minute, before an own goal from Tran Thi Phuong Thao doubled the Koreans’ lead, with the Chelsea midfielder capping the night with a penalty kick in the second half.

Korea Republic’s came close to scoring as early as the third minute when Choe Yu-ri beat the offside trap, only to see her effort bounce off the left post, before Son Hwa-yeon slotted home the rebound, only for it to be ruled offside.

Korea Republic was rewarded just a minute later when Choe brilliantly intercepted a pass before sending it into the area to find Ji So-yun, and the captain let loose a superb strike for the lead.

Colin Bell’s Korea Republic were relentless as they barraged Vietnam ‘keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh with strike after strike, but the Southeast Asians were able to slow down the pace of the game as they began to find their footing.

Vietnam found an opportunity in the 38th minute through a free-kick, but while Chuong Thi Kieu was able to pick out Pham Hai Yen from the sea of players, the forward failed to keep her header down.

Korea Republic should have scored their third in the 74th minute when Cho So-hyun crossed into the box for a surging Choe who was denied by Vietnam's Tran from close-range.

Vietnam had defended resolutely in the second half but Chuong was penalised for a handball in the 79th minute, and skipper Ji made no mistake with her strike into the bottom left corner.