Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Korea Republic Ease Past Vietnam 3-0 In Group C

Ji So-yun scored the first goal in the fourth minute of the game to give Korea Republic an early lead. The following one was an own goal from Tran Thi Phuong Thao, while Ji So-yun scored the third.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Korea Republic Ease Past Vietnam 3-0 In Group C
Korea Republic outplayed Vietnam in their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match on Friday. - Twitter/@afcasiancup

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:57 pm

Korea Republic started their AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group C campaign by beating Vietnam 3-0 in Group C in Pune on Friday. (More Football News)

Ji So-yun broke the deadlock in the fourth minute, before an own goal from Tran Thi Phuong Thao doubled the Koreans’ lead, with the Chelsea midfielder capping the night with a penalty kick in the second half.

Korea Republic’s came close to scoring as early as the third minute when Choe Yu-ri beat the offside trap, only to see her effort bounce off the left post, before Son Hwa-yeon slotted home the rebound, only for it to be ruled offside.

Korea Republic was rewarded just a minute later when Choe brilliantly intercepted a pass before sending it into the area to find Ji So-yun, and the captain let loose a superb strike for the lead.

Colin Bell’s Korea Republic were relentless as they barraged Vietnam ‘keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh with strike after strike, but the Southeast Asians were able to slow down the pace of the game as they began to find their footing.

Vietnam found an opportunity in the 38th minute through a free-kick, but while Chuong Thi Kieu was able to pick out Pham Hai Yen from the sea of players, the forward failed to keep her header down.

Korea Republic should have scored their third in the 74th minute when Cho So-hyun crossed into the box for a surging Choe who was denied by Vietnam's Tran from close-range.

Vietnam had defended resolutely in the second half but Chuong was penalised for a handball in the 79th minute, and skipper Ji made no mistake with her strike into the bottom left corner.

Tags

Sports Football AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Korea Republic Vietnam Korea Republic Vs Vietnam
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Name Hardik Pandya Captain, KL Rahul To Lead Lucknow Franchise 

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Name Hardik Pandya Captain, KL Rahul To Lead Lucknow Franchise 

SA Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan Lead South Africa To Series Win Over India

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Overcomes Karen Khachanov To Enter Fourth Round 

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Sign Brazilian Forward Diego Maurício On Short-Term Deal

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Aim Top-Four Return Against Struggling NorthEast United FC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot