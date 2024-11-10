Photo

Day In Pics: November 10, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 10, 2024

Home voting for elderly for Maharashtra polls
Home voting for elderly for Maharashtra polls | Photo: PTI

A senior citizen casts her vote for Maharashtra Assembly elections through the home voting facility made available for the elderly and people with disabilities, at her residence, in Thane.

All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship
All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship | Photo: PTI
Police personnel participate in an event at the 73rd All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship 2024-25, in New Delhi.

Akshaya Navami puja
'Akshaya Navami' puja | Photo: PTI
Women worship an 'Amla' tree on the occasion of 'Akshaya Navami' puja, in Patna.

Encounter in Srinagar
Encounter in Srinagar | Photo: PTI
Security forces jawans take positions during an encounter with terrorists in Nishat Bagh area of Srinagar.

College girls prepare for SI exams
College girls prepare for SI exams | Photo: PTI
College girls do physical exercises in preparations for the Sub-Inspector recruitment exams, in Jammu.

EV Rally Launch
EV Rally Launch | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Union Minister of Urban Affairs Manohar Lal drives India's first electric tractor during the launch of 'EV as a service' program & EV rally, in New Delhi.

Growing saffron with aeroponics method
Growing saffron with aeroponics method | Photo: PTI
Anil Jaiswal, a progressive farmer, grows saffron in his home using aeroponics method in Indore.

Weather: Smog in Delhi
Weather: Smog in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Dense smog engulfs the India Gate, in New Delhi.

EV as Service Report launch
EV as Service Report launch | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Union Minister of Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, MD & CEO CESL Vishal Kapoor, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Hanif Qureshi launch 'EV as Service Report', in New Delhi.

Devotees in Ayodhyas Saryu river
Devotees in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI
Devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu river, in Ayodhya.

14 Kosi Parikrama, in Ayodhya
'14 Kosi Parikrama', in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI
ATS commandos stand guard as devotees perform '14 Kosi Parikrama', in Ayodhya.

BJP manifesto for Maharashtra polls released
BJP manifesto for Maharashtra polls released | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and BJP leader Ashish Shelar release party's manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

Weather: Pollution in Delhi
Weather: Pollution in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Anti-smog guns being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

Monkeys in Delhi
Monkeys in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
A baby monkey eats a slice of bread by the side of a road, in New Delhi.

Harsharan Singh Balli, his son join BJP
Harsharan Singh Balli, his son join BJP | Photo: PTI
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with Harsharan Singh Balli and his son Gurmeet Singh 'Rinku' Balli as they join BJP, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in Bokaro
PM Modi in Bokaro | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro district, Jharkhand.

Muhurat of Tera Yaar Hu Main
'Muhurat' of 'Tera Yaar Hu Main' | Photo: PTI
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma and filmmaker Indra Kumar pose during the 'Muhurat' of the upcoming film 'Tera Yaar Hu Main', in Mumbai.

