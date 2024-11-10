Day In Pics: November 10, 2024

A senior citizen casts her vote for Maharashtra Assembly elections through the home voting facility made available for the elderly and people with disabilities, at her residence, in Thane.
Police personnel participate in an event at the 73rd All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship 2024-25, in New Delhi.
Women worship an 'Amla' tree on the occasion of 'Akshaya Navami' puja, in Patna.
Security forces jawans take positions during an encounter with terrorists in Nishat Bagh area of Srinagar.
College girls do physical exercises in preparations for the Sub-Inspector recruitment exams, in Jammu.
Union Minister of Urban Affairs Manohar Lal drives India's first electric tractor during the launch of 'EV as a service' program & EV rally, in New Delhi.
Anil Jaiswal, a progressive farmer, grows saffron in his home using aeroponics method in Indore.
Dense smog engulfs the India Gate, in New Delhi.
Union Minister of Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, MD & CEO CESL Vishal Kapoor, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Hanif Qureshi launch 'EV as Service Report', in New Delhi.
Devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu river, in Ayodhya.
ATS commandos stand guard as devotees perform '14 Kosi Parikrama', in Ayodhya.
Anti-smog guns being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.
A baby monkey eats a slice of bread by the side of a road, in New Delhi.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with Harsharan Singh Balli and his son Gurmeet Singh 'Rinku' Balli as they join BJP, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro district, Jharkhand.
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma and filmmaker Indra Kumar pose during the 'Muhurat' of the upcoming film 'Tera Yaar Hu Main', in Mumbai.