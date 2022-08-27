Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
YRS Blocks Road In Support Of Demand For Holiday On Birth Anniversary Of Maharaja Hari Singh

Some activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) on Friday staged a demonstration and blocked the Jammu-Pathankot national highway to press their demand for declaring a holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, on September 23.

A statue of Maharaja Hari Singh in Jammu city
A statue of Maharaja Hari Singh in Jammu city

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 9:49 am

YRS leaders said they had been making the demand for the last 10 years but the administration was yet to fulfil it.

They withdrew the road blockade after about half-an-hour.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had formed a four-member committee in January this year to look into their long-standing demand.

"We do not know the fate of the committee formed by the government on our demand for a public holiday as a tribute to our great Maharaja who was the one who made J&K the crown of India by signing the instrument of accession," the organisation's leader said.

(Inputs from PTI)

