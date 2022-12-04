Youth Should Draw Inspiration From Life Of Ghantasala: Venkaiah Naidu

Youth of the country should draw inspiration from the life of late playback singer and musician Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Sunday.

As long as notes of music remain alive, Ghantasala would be remembered for his immortal contribution to the art form, said Naidu at the centenary celebrations of Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao organised by Kala Pradarshini and the family of Ghantasala.

Kala Pradarshini is a Centre for Performing Arts and Cultural Activities, founded by daughter-in-law of Ghantasala, Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala.

Ghantasala's name would remain etched in the annals of music, Naidu said and described him as the 'most outstanding singer of the century'.

Paying rich encomiums to Ghantasala, the former VP said Ghantasala and the late legendary playback singer SP Balasubramanyam enriched Telugu music greatly and together strode like "giants over the stage of arts, ushering in and dominating the golden era of music."

"Youth of India and particularly the southern part of the country should study his life, it is very inspiring.. Ghantasala was truly a 'Ganna Gandharva', a singer blessed with a sublimely melodious voice," Naidu remarked.

Through hundreds of unforgettable songs in diverse languages, Ghantasala became a part of the consciousness of people of his generation.

"The magnetic appeal of Ghantasala's voice transcends generations and has a universal quality of great music. I have always been an avid fan and listener of his music." Naidu said.

Earlier, the former Vice President presented awards instituted in the name of Ghantasala to veteran art director Thotta Tharani, dance exponent professor Sudha Rani Raghupathy, veteran singer L R Easwari, violinist A Kanyakumari, noted percussionist Sivamani, music director Thayanban.

