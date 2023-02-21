Young Boy Mauled To Death By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Hyderabad

A 4-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad on Sunday. The chilling video of the incident, which happened in Amberpet where the boy's father worked as a security guard, has now gone viral.

The video shows the child walking alone when a pack of four dogs come close by and attacks him. One of the three dogs first pushes him to the ground while the others try to tear his cloth. Every time, the boy tries to get up, he is pushed down and eventually, the pack overpowers him. The boy is then eventually dragged to a corner.

They said, upon hearing the child's cry, the father rushed to the spot and took the boy to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead during treatment, according to a report by India Today. The child was playing when his father was on duty at the residential complex, where the incident took place.

However, other reports suggest that the child had died on spot. A case has been registered at the local police station regarding the incident.

The incident comes at a time when there have been several other reports of dog attacks on residents and children across India.



