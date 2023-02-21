Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Young Boy Mauled To Death By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Hyderabad

Home National

Young Boy Mauled To Death By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Hyderabad

The video shows the child walking alone when a pack of four dogs come close by and attacks him. One of the three dogs first pushes him to the ground while the others try to tear his clothes.

A pack of stray dogs. (Representative image)
A pack of stray dogs. (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 12:47 pm

A 4-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad on Sunday. The chilling video of the incident, which happened in Amberpet where the boy's father worked as a security guard, has now gone viral.

The video shows the child walking alone when a pack of four dogs come close by and attacks him. One of the three dogs first pushes him to the ground while the others try to tear his cloth. Every time, the boy tries to get up, he is pushed down and eventually, the pack overpowers him. The boy is then eventually dragged to a corner. 

They said, upon hearing the child's cry, the father rushed to the spot and took the boy to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead during treatment, according to a report by India Today. The child was playing when his father was on duty at the residential complex, where the incident took place. 

Related stories

Dog-Lover Karnataka CM Comes To The Help Of Stray Dogs; Software To Enable Adoption Of Canines

Hindu Group Marries Two Dogs To Protest Valentine's Day In Tamil Nadu

However, other reports suggest that the child had died on spot.  A case has been registered at the local police station regarding the incident.

The incident comes at a time when there have been several other reports of dog attacks on residents and children across India. 


 

Tags

National Stray Dogs Dog Attack Hyderabad Dog Attacks Security Guards
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria