Yogi Adityanath Unveils FY25 UP Budget With Dedicated Focus On 'Lok Mangal' And Lord Ram

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday that the state's budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is centered around the theme of public welfare, symbolised by Lord Ram. Adityanath emphasised the continuous commitment to the overall and balanced development of the state.
"In every section of today's budget, from the beginning to the end, the spirit of Lord Shri Ram resonates. It is dedicated to 'Lok Mangal,' which means the welfare of the public. This budget is not just a financial plan; it is an economic roadmap for Uttar Pradesh's progress and prosperity," stated Adityanath during a press briefing following the budget presentation in the state assembly, PTI quoted
The financial blueprint, presented earlier by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, outlines an outlay of Rs 7.36 lakh crore, indicating an increase from the previous fiscal year's budget of Rs 6.90 lakh crore.
Adityanath highlighted that this marks the eighth budget of his government, each with a unique focus on various aspects of development. He recalled the previous years, noting that budgets were dedicated to different sectors, including farmers, infrastructure, industrial development, women empowerment, youth energy, self-reliance, and Antyodaya.
"This budget for 2024-25 reflects our commitment to rapid and all-inclusive development. Just as in the past, we have directed our financial resources towards key areas to address the specific needs of our people and the state," said the Chief Minister.