Yamaha Motor To Hold Environment Restoration Activities Across India: Official

Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor would hold environment restoration activities across the country aimed at creating a pollution-free neighbourhood, a top official said on Sunday.

The Japan-headquartered company in association with the Tamil Nadu government and the Greater Chennai Corporation undertook cleaning activities at the famous Elliot's Beach here, under the 'Call of the Blue' campaign in line with Madras Day which is celebrated on August 22 every year.

"We are proud to have organised a beach clean-up effort, with support from the Tamil Nadu government and the Greater Chennai Corporation," Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, Chairman, Eishin Chihana said.

"Through this activity, we hope to raise awareness on creating pollution-free surroundings...we will continue to take up similar initiatives under the Call of the Blue brand campaign through our Blue Streaks rider community and raise awareness of a clean and green environment...," he said in a company statement.

Going forward, the company aims to organise environment restoration activities across the country, with a view to spread awareness for a sustainable environment for future generations, the statement added.

